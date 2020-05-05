Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

BC stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.