Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EMCORE Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for EMCORE in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EMCORE’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EMCORE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of EMKR opened at $2.61 on Monday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in EMCORE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

