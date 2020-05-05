Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Corp Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

