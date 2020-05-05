Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $94.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,090,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 99.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after buying an additional 521,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,058,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,300 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

