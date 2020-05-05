Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Cut by Analyst

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

JBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE JBT opened at $69.93 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

