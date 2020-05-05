Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Increased by Analyst

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

KBR stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

