Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Liquidity Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Liquidity Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique bought 60,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,412.51. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 16,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $80,412.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 508,199 shares of company stock worth $2,152,263. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.