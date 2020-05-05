Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.17 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.67.

Shares of MFC opened at C$16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$371,263.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$51,092.05.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.