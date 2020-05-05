Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $181.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.28. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.