Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Raised by Analyst

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVZMY. ValuEngine upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NOVOZYMES A/S/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $558.75 million during the quarter.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.