Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company PLC Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perrigo in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Perrigo stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Perrigo by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

