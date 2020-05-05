Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Cut by Analyst

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.61. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $19.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.63 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $528.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.91. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

