Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Cut by Analyst

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.24. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.91.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $169.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

