Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $176.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

