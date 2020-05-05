Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

NYSE YUM opened at $83.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

