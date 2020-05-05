Radius Health (RDUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Radius Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RDUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

