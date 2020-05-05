Raymond James Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $340.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $293.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,282.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $17,563,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 36.4% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.