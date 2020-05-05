Raymond James Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $53.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.77.

BC opened at $44.09 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

