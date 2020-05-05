Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$218.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.70 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of RME opened at C$4.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 million and a P/E ratio of -69.83.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

