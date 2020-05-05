Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Recordati from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Recordati stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Recordati has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47.

About Recordati

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

