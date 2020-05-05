Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $577.93 and last traded at $573.63, with a volume of 45359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $541.82.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.30.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,813.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total value of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $18,789,935. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.52 and a 200-day moving average of $405.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

