Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

RLMD stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.