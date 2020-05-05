RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.25.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.