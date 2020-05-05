Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309,073 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

NYSE:RSG opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

