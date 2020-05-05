Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of WW stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $253,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.