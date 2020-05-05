Research Analysts Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $20.62 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $12,570,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.