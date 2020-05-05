Reviewing Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Physicians Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 2.22 $36.99 million $1.34 5.70 Physicians Realty Trust $415.28 million 7.18 $74.48 million $0.99 14.86

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 32.23% 9.04% 2.28% Physicians Realty Trust 17.94% 3.04% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 2 1 3.00 Physicians Realty Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 52.16%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.08, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Physicians Realty Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of March 31, 2019, owned approximately 97.3% of OP units.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.