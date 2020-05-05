Reviewing Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Restaurant Brands International pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aramark pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Aramark has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 11.72% 30.43% 5.64% Aramark 2.12% 16.88% 4.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Restaurant Brands International and Aramark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 6 16 0 2.65 Aramark 0 5 7 0 2.58

Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus price target of $63.76, suggesting a potential upside of 30.15%. Aramark has a consensus price target of $38.27, suggesting a potential upside of 49.80%. Given Aramark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Risk and Volatility

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 2.61 $643.00 million $2.72 18.01 Aramark $16.23 billion 0.40 $448.55 million $2.24 11.41

Restaurant Brands International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aramark. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Aramark on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,846 TH restaurants, 17,796 BK restaurants, and 3,102 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail operations; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, clinical equipment maintenance, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, the company offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

