Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.26-1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.