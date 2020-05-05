Riverview Financial (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) PT Lowered to $5.00

Riverview Financial (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RCKXF opened at $3.16 on Friday.

About Riverview Financial

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

