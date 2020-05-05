Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 815,164 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

GE opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

