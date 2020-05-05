Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

