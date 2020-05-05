Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 32.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 15.4% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 100,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 798,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

