Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.20 ($95.58).

Delivery Hero stock traded up €2.22 ($2.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €78.46 ($91.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a 52-week high of €81.62 ($94.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.26.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

