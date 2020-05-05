Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €47.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of VNA traded up €2.51 ($2.92) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €46.50 ($54.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 12 month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.01 and a 200 day moving average of €47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

