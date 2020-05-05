Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RUSHB remained flat at $$33.84 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUSHB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

