Saia Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Saia stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Saia has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,685,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

