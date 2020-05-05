Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

