SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) & CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Head-To-Head Survey

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA CITIC BK/ADR $42.15 billion 0.53 $6.73 billion N/A N/A SALZGITTER AG/ADR $10.96 billion 0.07 $323.24 million N/A N/A

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SALZGITTER AG/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and SALZGITTER AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA CITIC BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SALZGITTER AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA CITIC BK/ADR N/A N/A N/A SALZGITTER AG/ADR 3.01% 8.61% 3.07%

Volatility & Risk

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. SALZGITTER AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Summary

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR beats SALZGITTER AG/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. It also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, and debt instruments investment and trading, as well as trading in derivatives and forex markets. In addition, the company offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,435 outlets, including 38 tier-one branches, 112 tier-two branches, and 1,285 sub-branches. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, ship building, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes; and longitudinal-welded, and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facilities management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

