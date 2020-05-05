Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $285.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.33.

Apple stock opened at $293.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

