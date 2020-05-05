SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR:SAP traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €106.96 ($124.37). The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion and a PE ratio of 38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.