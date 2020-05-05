Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 21,116 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,389,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,084,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

