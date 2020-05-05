Savant Capital LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $307.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,364. The company has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

