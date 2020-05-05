Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,820 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Marcus worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $11,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $5,701,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,403 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Marcus by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,376. The firm has a market cap of $428.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Marcus Corp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.