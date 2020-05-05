Savant Capital LLC Acquires 998 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.77. 2,005,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,866,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.78 and a 200 day moving average of $341.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.