Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 297,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 149,969 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,151. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,061 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.