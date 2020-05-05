Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

MGC traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $101.71. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $118.49.

