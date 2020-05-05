Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,111 shares of company stock worth $2,479,810. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $148.06. 553,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

