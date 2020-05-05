Savant Capital LLC Buys 4,128 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. 1,064,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average is $132.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

