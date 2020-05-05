Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,773,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $81.05. 16,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

